As a privileged white woman, it's hard to read Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me,” a black father’s letter to his son about their lives in this world. After reading the book, I know I am part of the systemic racism that causes hardship and injustice to someone, somewhere, every day.

I want to help end it. But how? Sometimes, I take to the streets. But people have been taking to the streets since Rodney King’s police assaulters were acquitted April 29, 1992 — 28 years ago. The Black Lives Matter movement is 7 years old, founded when Patrisse Cullors posted the hashtag to honor Trayvon Martin, whose white killer was acquitted July 13, 2012.

Still, white cops hurt and kill people of color, and it is sanctioned by our systems. Seventeen complaints were issued against Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin for his brand of his policing — and still he was allowed on the front lines. Chauvin’s killing of Floyd was, in my view, a hate crime, because had Floyd been white, he would still be alive.

Cullors said, “Civil rights in this country is not enough to resolve the atrocities this country has waged against black people.” She is right. But what should white people who want to end institutionalized racism do? I can take to the streets, I can pray, and I can read. But I must do more to fix this — I just don’t know what.

Anita Coryell

Manheim Township