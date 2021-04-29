Derek Chauvin’s trial and conviction did not change anything. It’s only a marker showing how far we have progressed. One hundred years ago, he never would have been brought to trial.

Demonstrations will not end bigotry. They only show where we stand on the issue.

Bigotry is a condition of the heart, and only each one of us can change this. The end of bigotry cannot be legislated. We cannot force people to love their neighbors. Bigotry will only end when each person chooses to love their neighbor.

This generation will pass away without the end of bigotry. But Chauvin’s trial has shown we are making progress and that, eventually, bigotry will become extinct.

Anger, hatred and violence cannot end anger, hatred and violence. The same energy that created the problem will not end the problem.

Only love can. Love is all conquering. Love is supreme. A wise man once said, “Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you.” This will end bigotry.

Can we love Derek Chauvin?

Paul E. Troutman Jr.

Manor Township