After watching the hearings held by the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, I am still amazed at the number of Trumpers who believe in the Big Lie. Especially after the testimony of White House insiders who told then-President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was honest and fair.

I believe that Trump should be indicted for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The breach of the Capitol building and injuries to law enforcement officers there represent a threat to the democracy of this country.

Trump is the only president who tried to stop the peaceful transition of the presidency to his successor. Plain and simple, Trump lost the national popular vote in 2020 by more than 7 million votes. Now he is telling people who to vote for. Why would you listen to a loser?

Some Trumpers say Biden is maintaining the price of gas so that everyone buys an electric car. This may be the dumbest statement I have ever heard. Others ask how many people died of COVID-19 under President Joe Biden. A better question, in my view, is how many of those deaths were among Republicans who refused to get vaccinated. Some carry a gun for protection, but refuse to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others around them.

If Trump’s hand-picked candidates win in Pennsylvania, you had better enjoy your freedom while you can.

Donald Bell

Columbia