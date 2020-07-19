To Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen:

How can you justify Donald Trump, who is a proven liar, being the president of the United States? Do you really believe the State Department officials who testified during the impeachment hearings were lying? If Trump is not a criminal, why did he order everyone subpoenaed not to testify in those hearings? If Trump is not guilty, he should have welcomed their testimony.

Some mental health professionals have stated their belief that Trump is seriously mentally ill. He is nothing but a perpetual liar and seemingly has no sense of guilt. Even Mary Trump, his niece, has written a book stating that he is not fit to be our president.

Trump has, in my view, caused thousands of unnecessary deaths by his failures in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. Some argue he could be charged with involuntary manslaughter for those deaths. When he loses his upcoming reelection bid, I hope he and his guilty Cabinet members will be held responsible for their crimes against our country.

As a 21-year Army veteran, I cannot understand how a writer for The Washington Post continues to defend a proven liar and completely refuses to believe sworn testimony of Trump’s numerous crimes against our country. How can you continue to accept lie upon lie upon lie?

Charles Roehm

Penn Township