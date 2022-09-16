A wonderful family friend died a few years ago of lung cancer. She followed a healthy lifestyle and did not smoke. Why did cancer attack her lungs?

Groundbreaking research presented to a major oncology conference in Paris last week points a smoking gun directly at air pollution.

Hundreds of thousands of lung cancer deaths among nonsmokers worldwide were long blamed on dirty air. Only now do we know how the tiny particulates in exhaust fumes can trigger cancer without damaging DNA, as happens with smoking or overexposure to the sun.

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London found that the particulates instead “awaken” existing mutations, tipping them into cancer. We all carry small lung-tissue mutations that accumulate throughout life. And we all breathe bad air.

(Naturally occurring radon gas is also a leading cause of lung cancer. Radon levels are high in Pennsylvania, which has some of the poorest air quality in the country.)

The new data is a huge wake-up call linking “the importance of addressing climate health to improving human health.” Noted British biomedical researcher Charles Swanton said that. I agree. And I think my family’s dear friend would have, too.

Jon Rutter

Lancaster Township