Since Major League Baseball won’t issue penalties to the players for cheating, take a lesson from the Amish. All announcers and fans should ignore the Houston Astros’ players. Do not announce the team. When an Astros player makes a play on defense or comes to bat, don’t use his name. The fans should not cheer or jeer at them. Players’ egos strive for attention and thrive on gratification. Take that away from them and they become as small as they truly are.
Their apologies have sounded insincere and unregretful. Only the fans can exact a true penalty for their cheating conduct in America’s national pastime.
Roy Suter
West Hempfield Township