I commend LNP | LancasterOnline for publishing, and Curtis Villanueva Jantzi for writing, the Jan. 19 op-ed “Lancaster needs permanent Housing First.”

I read LNP | LancasterOnline almost every day, and rarely do I see such a finely written piece.

Jantzi deserves a standing ovation for presenting a concise, cogent, civil and comprehensive piece of advocacy regarding homelessness in Lancaster city and county. I wish all public discourse would emulate his example. And I wish all public media would support giving this discourse a platform, as LNP | LancasterOnline has.

Hans Wenger

West Lampeter Township