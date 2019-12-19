What a treat it was to see a picture of the home we once owned on Oak Lane in Manheim Township in the newspaper Dec. 12 (“For architects, it all starts with houses and it usually ends with houses”). For some reason — maybe not reading the deed thoroughly enough — I was very unaware of its history and its architect, Henry Shaub.
We owned that home from 1965 to 1968 and then it was sold to a friend of ours, a young, single woman. We loved the neighborhood but a job change for my husband took us to Vermont that fall.
I very much appreciated the newspaper story. Now I’m wondering if you could provide a similar feature on the furniture-making of a Lancaster man, Henry Slaugh, who made the dining room furniture that we now own — a table, six chairs and a high chair to match. The furniture was copied from an original Chippendale ribbonback chair and was probably made in 1927 or 1928 for my husband’s parents. I don’t know any history of this artisan or of any of his other furniture.
Joanne K. Rohrer
Manheim Township