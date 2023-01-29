We are now witnessing politics at its worst. People who practice the politics of division and dishonesty are being given high-level offices of responsibility in Congress. They are being granted these positions by a U.S. House speaker who was so desperate to attain his office that he willingly sold his soul to the devil after losing the vote for speaker 14 times.

In addition, the party of division has permitted a congressional representative who was elected, despite his obvious lies, to still serve our great nation. This is inexcusable and must not continue.

We are being led in the U.S. House by people who espouse lies, antisemitism and racism. This is not the America for which I proudly served.

And instead of providing leadership in critical areas, Congress is focused on stupid Ticketmaster ticket sales. Give me a damned break!

Jack Enco

Warwick Township