The U.S. Army War College’s “Project 1721: U.S. Army War College Assessment on Russian Strategy in Eastern Europe ...” (2017) outlines the Soviet Union’s 1991 collapse and subsequent rise of Vladimir Putin: “The U.S. and the major European powers were slow to adapt to the new strategic reality of growing Russian hostility toward the West. Even after the 2007 cyberattacks against Estonia, and the 2008 war against Georgia ... it was not until the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea and its ongoing war against Ukraine that Europe and the U.S. grasped the reemergent Russian strategy that was determined to exercise its power and influence over ... the states of the former Soviet Union.”
It’s beyond refute that Russia interfered in our 2016 election, favoring a tycoon who disparaged NATO while coveting a Trump Tower Moscow. Russia continues to wage info wars in the West and is interfering in the 2020 election. Recently Russia, the main provider of cheap oil and gas to Belarus, halted supplies in an effort to push a reunification.
Committing its people and limited resources, Ukraine protects the West. President Donald Trump’s unconscionable leveraging of appropriated U.S. funding and a White House visit in return for dirt could be a national security issue for troops at the front and a valued ally needing our support.
The House was right to impeach. Even with plenty of smoke to suggest fire, the Senate chose to blame the process and cover its president, who now has the impression that he’s free to interfere with the Department of Justice, etc.
Alicia Black-Kirby
Manheim