This is in response to the May 28 article regarding Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health stating that its employees will not be receiving merit increases this year (“Health system looks to cut costs”).

Please explain how not giving a merit raise is justified when your employees have shown up every day and put their health on the line for the last four months during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still going on.

I’m sure you could take some of the money designated for new construction or have your top executives donate 2% of their salaries to show that you truly appreciate the dedication your front-line employees showed during this crisis. They at least deserve that!

Or do nothing if you don’t appreciate them!

Janice Brown

Manheim Township