If one watches or reads the news much these days, it is easy to become pessimistic about the future of our democracy and the whole world.

Earlier this year, I spent a week at Lancaster General Hospital. I am 83 years old. I had contact with many professional and caring doctors, nurses and other personnel. The fact that many of them are bright young people — and some are students — gives me hope for the future of mankind.

I thank all of the staff members for the excellent treatment that I received in 7 Lime, especially from the “Boss” and “First Sergeant.”

Paul Benham

East Lampeter Township