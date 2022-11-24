Letters to the editor logo

If one watches or reads the news much these days, it is easy to become pessimistic about the future of our democracy and the whole world.

Earlier this year, I spent a week at Lancaster General Hospital. I am 83 years old. I had contact with many professional and caring doctors, nurses and other personnel. The fact that many of them are bright young people — and some are students — gives me hope for the future of mankind.

I thank all of the staff members for the excellent treatment that I received in 7 Lime, especially from the “Boss” and “First Sergeant.”

Paul Benham

East Lampeter Township

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags