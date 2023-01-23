I was a patient on 7 Frederick at Lancaster General Hospital, and the attention and care from all of the employees was excellent. The nurses, even though they were very busy, found time to pop into my room, and we had some good laughs together.

Boy, did they keep my spirits up. I’m 81, by the way.

The hospital workers have been heroes these past few years in earning their bread and butter — helping patients and supporting their own families.

How many top executives of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health — including you, CEO John J. Herman, who earns more than bread and butter — were heroes? Not many, I’ll bet.

Please read all of the letters on this topic that were published Jan. 9, including “Some questions for LG Health.”

Raymond Woodward

Mountville