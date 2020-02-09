Considering the increasing number of homeless people in Lancaster and surrounding counties who are in need — of temporary housing, specialized services related to mental health, employment, job training, children's services/day care, transportation to employment interviews, meals, recreation for children and help with financial independence planning — there is a possible solution.
There is a need for a facility that can facilitate said services to help people and families get on their feet — to hopefully become independent and productive members of the community. This is a major social issue.
Since the closing of the UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster hospital, there is a major question regarding what to do with the property. It has the space needed to provide the aforementioned services. The issue of what to do with this property is, I presume, yet to be resolved.
The logistics regarding a solution for this property involve many points for consideration. Forming a coalition of great minds and agencies — county commissioners, the Lancaster mayor, the housing authority, to name a few — to work toward this goal is an idea that should receive some consideration.
Perhaps some clients receiving shelter services might be employed to assist with the shelter’s overall goals. It could be a start to solving a problem in need of a solution. May God guide our efforts.
Robert Monzon
Lancaster