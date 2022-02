I am writing about the closure of the two hospitals in Chester County — Brandywine Hospital and Jennersville Hospital.

On Baltimore Pike near the Nottingham Post Office, 55-and-over housing is being built. A developer wants to build 55-and-over housing on the Kimmel farm. And Nottingham Village is talking about developing the intersection across from Herr’s.

Why would a senior citizen move to an area where nearby hospitals have closed?

Donna Crosson

Nottingham

Chester County