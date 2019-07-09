In response to the July 2 letter “Horses belong in their natural habitat,’’ I don’t know of anyone who keeps his horse on a concrete floor. Normally, cutting out some concrete and building a horse stall is priority No. 1 for someone who buys a non-Amish home (after making sure the wife has a place to do laundry, of course).
I would like to personally invite the writer to our home to see our horse. His rubber mat-lined stall gets cleaned on a regular basis, he has a salt lick, unlimited fresh water, minerals, a companion pony and outside corral access. He gets sprayed with fly repellent, fussed over, brushed, and spoiled with fresh carrots from my daughters almost daily.
When we put him in the meadow, we can’t let him out too long because, like a child with candy, he’ll stuff himself with grass. After his early Saturday morning grocery run/workout, we let him back in his stall and after a good roll, a full body shake, a snort from both ends and a big sigh, if you look him in the eye you can see a twinkle that says, life is good.
Mahlon L. Esh
Paradise