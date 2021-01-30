At one time, both my sons worked in Washington, D.C., and I have visited our nation’s U.S. Capitol, the house of the people. I cried when I saw what those thugs were doing to our Capitol on Jan. 6, encouraged by then-President Donald Trump, his son and Rudy Giuliani — without one court upholding their claims of fraud. Their false claims were repeated on TV, but seemingly never in court, because there are legal ramifications for lying in court.

My heart went out to Maryland U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin. He was still grieving the suicide death of his son, and his daughter was in the Capitol when those thugs were told to march there by Trump, his son and Giuliani — causing death and destruction. I can imagine how frightened Raskin was for his daughter.

White supremacists have been emboldened and encouraged by our former president and some members of Congress. We need term limits to stop this power grab. Many members of Congress have been there so long that they seemingly have no idea how the average person lives in this country.

Shirley Shaheen

Manheim Township