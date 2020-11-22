Republicans need to get over it. They lost. Stop crying.

Hillary Clinton won 2.8 million more votes nationally than Donald Trump in 2016, but lost the Electoral College. She conceded because she is strong.

This crybaby in the White House lost the Electoral College and the popular vote to Joe Biden by more than 5.9 million votes.

It’s time to put this wannabe dictator out. I believe that every Republican who went along with Trump should be punished. I hope Biden comes in and takes out the trash. If you want our country to be like Russia then, in my view, you should not be in Congress or the White House.

Biden needs to clean house, and I believe that all of these criminals need to go to jail. Again, if you want to live in Russia, then go to Russia. We are the United States of America. Not the United States of Trump.

Penny Strohm

Warwick Township