The pitch-perfect testimony being presented by the true-toned U.S. House Jan. 6 Investigating Orchestra has convinced me that we should stop booking U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and the Anti-Democratic Pennsylvania Republican Refuse Band for gigs in Congress and the state Legislature.

The same goes for their false-etto soloists, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry and state Sen. Doug Mastriano. It’s clear to my ear that they have forgotten or willfully abandoned the melody that truly made America great, choosing instead to play nothing but the seriously tone-deaf, delusional, dissonant ditties taught to them by the much-disgraced band leader Donald J. Trump.

The Jan. 6 Band keeps reminding me that these men actually tried to silence the Pennsylvania Voters’ Chorus, the chorus we all have the right to sing in, in 2020. What a truly disagreeable (and possibly illegal) thing to do in a democracy.

They all need a trip to the woodshed (call it a timeout, if you want), where they might — God willing — relearn the American tune.

Our next chance to do that is the November Homecoming Dance (otherwise known as the midterm election). Let’s not sign contracts with any of them on Nov. 8, and instead book a new band of honest, democratic musicians who still know America’s tune.

Mark Kelley

Lancaster