Pennsylvania’s candidates for the U.S. Senate debate on Oct. 25. I hope they actually debate and don’t just point out what their opponent did or said in the past.

Everyone should know by now about John Fetterman’s taxes and how long he lived with his parents, and about Mehmet Oz’s multiple homes and promotion of diet pills.

We need the candidates to answer the questions asked with clear explanations and supportable facts. They must clarify why and how they will address issues facing our nation and Pennsylvanians.

If they can’t answer these questions, how can we expect them to deal with big issues?

And please don’t let them talk about things that aren’t within a U.S. senator’s authority (lower Pennsylvania taxes, state abortion laws, etc.).

The moderator must control the debate and responses so that we, the public, gain insight into the candidates’ knowledge, leadership, awareness of Pennsylvania and awareness of national issues affecting the well-being of our country.

I hope they make it a rule that candidates must address the question asked for at least the first half of the allotted time, and if they don’t do that — or fill their response with known untruths — the moderator should cut them off on the basis of incompetence.

This should be a debate — a chance for these candidates to demonstrate how well-prepared they are to be a senator, not free TV time for more bashing.

Chuck Brewer

Elizabethtown