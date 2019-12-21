OK, boomers, millennials, Gen-Xers and those from the Greatest Generation:
After hearing and seeing how things stand in our country, one thing that is certain is that all of us care deeply about the place where we live. But, ironically, that we seem irreparably divided appears to be the only thing we can agree upon.
Nonetheless, for three years I have watched for chinks in the armor of our stalemate. Unfortunately, I have found none. I have hoped that our voted-in employees and their helpers go to their jobs every day able to summon every ounce of their their wisdom to make reasoned decisions for us. I have not always seen this happening. I have trusted that our Grand Experiment will remain ultimately undamaged, but I am not so sure right now.
I long to hear of someone who could make things better and hope that they will appear. The only thing right now that does give me some peace of mind is to trust in the integrity of the 300 million-plus of us in America to clear things up. I really want to see that, since it would make me feel so much better.
Lillian Hill
Marietta