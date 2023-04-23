In reference to the April 8 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Church issues apology” about the Lititz Moravian Congregation, how wonderful of Lititz Chooses Love to accept the apology and continue on with its plans for a celebration of Pride!

My hope is that many will learn from this incident not to judge all by the actions of a few. And that bullies come in all sizes, ages and walks of life — and these types of bullies would rather spew judgment and intolerance, instead of accepting a homily from former President Jimmy Carter: “We become not a melting pot but a beautiful mosaic. Different people, different beliefs, different yearnings, different hopes, different dreams.”

Now, if we all truly believed that homily and lived it, just “Imagine ... it’s easy if you try,” as John Lennon sang.

It’s not “about time” for this kind of caring and love. It is way past time!

Carmen Bezzard

Penn Township