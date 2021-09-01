In my view, it’s time that the United States realizes that we should leave other countries to fight their own battles.

How many lives were lost in the Vietnam War, which, to quote President Ronald Reagan, “our troops were not allowed to win”? I believe it was a war staged simply to be used as a test ground for our new weapons, while costing thousands of lives.

The war in Afghanistan was primarily to “train’’ the Afghan army how to fight the Taliban. But after 20 years and countless military lives lost, we pull out, leaving a multitude of our jeeps, tanks, artillery and other military support equipment for use by Taliban.

In less than two weeks of our withdrawal, our training went down the drain and the country has been all but taken over by the enemy.

My only hope is that we have learned our lesson. But then, President Dwight Eisenhower warned us back in the early 1960s to beware the military-industrial complex. Politicians don’t learn very easily, perhaps because some of the military-industrial complex money flows into their campaign coffers and their districts. We wouldn’t want to stop that now, would we?

J.E. Mummau

East Hempfield Township