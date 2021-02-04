Regarding the Jan. 22 letter “Hypocritical to criticize Smucker”:

Thanks to the letter writer for researching historical objections to the Electoral College votes in Congress. As we look forward to this new Congress, I hope that moderates will have a greater voice. The Republicans may be freer to part from former President Donald Trump, and the Democrats may be more independent from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as her control seems to me to be fading.

We’ll look to Pennsylvania lawmakers to see if they can fine-tune the state’s voting laws before the next election.

Richard High

East Lampeter Township