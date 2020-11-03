Country music stars Bobby Bare and Loretta Lynn are among those who sang “God Bless America Again.” It is still applicable today.
“God Bless America” was written by Irving Berlin during World War I, and it then was revised by him in 1938. Kate Smith made it famous with her version.
In 1969, Bare co-wrote (with Boyce Hawkins) a new song, “God Bless America Again.”
These are part of the lyrics:
God bless America again
You see all the troubles that she’s in
Wash her pretty face, dry her eyes and then
God bless America again
God, I sure to wish you bless America again
You know like you did way back when it all began
You blessed her then but we just sorta kinda take it for granted
And never did ask again
So God just hold her hand that’s all
And if she should stumble please don’t let her fall
God bless America again
You know I don’t understand to everythin’ I’m readin’ here
About what’s wrong with America
And if you don’t have a lotta good learnin’
I guess there’s a lotta things you don’t understand
But let me say this God she’s like a mother to me
And though all I am or ever hope to be I owe to you and to her
I hope God will provide the citizens of our country with wisdom sufficient for our many challenges. Republicans and Democrats should see each other as fellow citizens rather than bitter enemies. We elect people to represent us. We do not ask that they be saint-like, but must demand honor and integrity.
Mary Ann Lefever
West Lampeter Township