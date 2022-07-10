The U.S. Supreme Court has spoken and, throughout America, radical extremists are grief-stricken. I believe that the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade may empower violent activists to create havoc in our cities.

I do find it somewhat perplexing that these self-righteous crusaders — including some within our judicial system — appear eager to dismantle the death penalty and to release violent criminals back into society, and yet they somehow justify traumatically silencing the beating heart of an innocent baby during a late-term abortion. The irony of their radicalism is highlighted by the fact that if their own mothers had chosen abortion, they would not exist.

For many of us, 2022 will be remembered as the year that the Supreme Court gave a voice to the unborn. It will also be remembered as the year that the court restored the rights of law-abiding gun owners and the rights of a man who chose to kneel in prayer when and where he felt the need to do so.

I sincerely hope that America is once again on course to restore life, liberty and justice for all.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township