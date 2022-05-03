I and many other voters of all political stripes have just cause to feel betrayed by the degradation and dysfunction of the legislative process in our democracy today. The government “of the people, by the people and for the people” — as conceived by our Founding Fathers — has been corrupted and now is a government “of the powerful, by the toadies and for themselves.” Congress, in its current state, couldn’t agree on what to order for lunch, let alone achieve any meaningful legislation. That’s why I, for one, was heartened by the March 18 passage in the U.S. House of HR 2116, aka the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act), by a 235-189 margin. As is typical, the vote was along party lines, with the exception of 14 brave Republicans who crossed the aisle in support of the legislation.

OK, so maybe CROWN isn’t the most controversial or influential piece of legislation to be brought to vote since the Civil Rights Act of 1964, but it’s a start. Next thing you know they might manage to settle on that lunch order, but I’m not holding my breath!

For the record: U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County, in keeping with his fellow Trumpublicans, voted nay.

Dave Kob

Lancaster