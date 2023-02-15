The 2023-24 state House session began Jan. 3, but legislators haven’t convened to consider legislation because there is still no agreement on operating rules.

Speaker Mark Rozzi, the compromise candidate to lead the state House this session, has taken time to ask citizens of Pennsylvania what their thoughts are on legislative procedural rules. He is asking us because his six-member rules reform team cannot agree on the best changes to improve collegiality, cooperation and productivity in the state House.

We are answering the questions our forefathers asked at the start of the American experiment: How does an elected majority protect minority concerns? How can so many views best be considered, even championed, by elected representatives?

Pennsylvania’s full-time Legislature gets less done in a two-year session than many states get done with part-time sessions and fewer legislators. Voters have learned that the issues that are most important to them probably won’t get addressed unless the rules are changed to allow representation by all legislators, rather than just a few party leaders and committee chairs.

Rozzi’s forums in Allegheny County, Philadelphia County, Centre County and Wilkes-Barre are over now, but Rozzi’s website still has videos posted (lanc.news/Rozzi). Hundreds of citizens took time to attend the hearings, either virtually or in person.

In the coming days, we will learn Rozzi’s recommendations for rules changes. We wait in hope that our voices are heard.

Patricia Rooney

Honey Brook, Chester County