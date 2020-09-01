As we listened to our current president’s campaign promises during his 2016 run for the highest office in our country, we heard repeatedly how, if he were elected, he would, among other things: repeal and replace “Obamacare”; “not be a president who took vacations”; not attempt to cut funding for Medicare or Medicaid; release his tax returns when the IRS audit was complete; end loopholes that corporations and the rich have taken advantage of for decades; cut taxes for the poor and middle classes; and build a “big and beautiful border wall that Mexico will pay for.” Those, and countless more, are all seemingly unfulfilled assurances.

But one of his pledges may have been, if not completed, at least redirected: “drain the swamp in Washington.” As I see it, our gibbering prevaricator in chief has sent the drainage to his newly fashioned “Washington cesspool.”

And now, his perceived total ineptness in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic may have signaled the beginning of the end to this crude hoaxer’s political folly. If national polling has any credibility, we are finally starting to see the reawakening of civility in the minds of populist citizens.

I am heartened at the thought that the cesspool may be aerated through voter cleansing on Nov. 3 — and its creator “fired.” Further, it is my sincere hope that those locally elected public servants who have blindly supported what is, in my view, the worst national administrative corruption since Andrew Johnson, experience similar voter termination.

Congressman Lloyd Smucker, are you taking notes?

Woodrow Sites

Mount Joy