I hope it’s not too late for the Lancaster County commissioners to take measures to keep the Lancaster County Swimming Pool open.

I, for one, pledge to purchase a summer membership if it’s not too late, and I hope that others pledge to do the same.

I’m not sure what measures were taken in an attempt to keep the pool open, but they seemingly pale in comparison and pace to other efforts the commissioners have been making recently. Striving to make our community a better place should be at the top of their agenda.

A great number of children — many from Lancaster city — have benefited from having this great place to keep cool during the summer, and I am hoping that this summer is no exception.

Bob Going Jr.

East Hempfield Township