To our Lancaster community:

It has been a difficult few weeks for everyone. We have all felt the sting of COVID-19. As a community, country and world, we are being hit hard.

As a nonprofit, Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown’s Success strives to bring business to Lancaster city. It’s been difficult to see our streets empty and many well-loved businesses closing. Our town that we love so much just isn’t the same. While experiencing this has been difficult, we are also encouraged as we look around and observe people stepping up. We are witnessing our community members helping one another in so many ways. All of this gives us hope.

Hope is what is going to get us through right now. Hope that things will return to normal and that we will be a stronger community because of our shared experience. In a month, our streets will be lined with more than 250 hanging flower baskets. The baskets are special this year, because I believe that they represent hope. The flowers are always a sign of spring and a community that comes together to provide them. This year, the flowers will also be a sign that life is getting back to normal.

We are all in this together, and it’s with your help that we can provide this picture of normalcy to our community. If you’re able during this time, please consider adopting a basket. You will not only provide beauty to our city this year, you’ll also be providing hope. Adoption information at LancasterLEADS.org.

Joel Henry

President

LEADS