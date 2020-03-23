Life is hard. And that can feel like a mammoth understatement sometimes. This present COVID-19 outbreak may seem to be one of those times. It is very disturbing when we find out that nothing of this world is stable enough to put our full trust in. Governments and economies collapse. Natural disasters destroy and kill. Jobs are lost. Social stability degenerates into war or other crises. People betray us. Our health fails. We grow old and die.

God is with us in this crisis and working on our behalf. He is the God who lived with us for 33 years and died for our sins — died so we could have eternal life. He is our only real foundation, our only solid rock. He is the God of the impossible. He is eternal, unchanging and greater than all. He alone offers us steadfast truth. He is just and fair and in control, our solid foundation and the only one who can satisfy our hearts’ desires. He alone can offer us real life, and unshakable hope for today and eternity.

We must look to him and his goodness, not to fear and negativity. Let’s reach out to each other in faith, generosity and joy during this time. COVID-19 cannot conquer our faith or the human spirit. And It cannot conquer almighty God!

Cheryl Weber

Denver