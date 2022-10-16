Oct. 28 is the day established by the U.S. Senate to honor first responders, and yet it has no visibility with most Americans. In 2019, a resolution sponsored by U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., passed the Senate.

The U.S. House has proposed three versions of similar legislation since 2018 and all were sent to committees, where they languished. Unless the current 117th Congress submits and passes a new resolution to match the one passed by the Senate, we may never elevate this day of honor to a place of higher visibility, similar to how we honor our veterans.

In reviewing the celebration of first responders in 2021, I identified only a few restaurants offering discounts and a smattering of federal, state and local government officials recognizing this day.

Yes, many states and civic groups have their own days to honor police officers and/or firefighters, but these are generally only known to public officials, family members and a few informed citizens.

With recent attempts to reduce funding for law enforcement officers and given the low esteem that some have for them, there is truly a need now for all to show respect and higher regard for the way these first responders place their lives at risk 24/7 in order to save ours.

This national honor is needed now and is long overdue.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island