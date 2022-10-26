I read with solemnity the LNP | LancasterOnline article about the anniversary of the death of Pennsylvania State Trooper Robert D. Lapp (“Lapp remembered,” Oct. 20).

I did not know Trooper Lapp. His life was taken while I was serving in the Navy. I do, however, know his son Scott Lapp very well. Scott worked for me as a state parole agent for many years within the Harrisburg District, prior to my retirement.

Scott Lapp inherited many of the traits of his late father. He is an honorable, professional and skilled parole agent — a man dedicated to the difficult task of maintaining the safety of the community, while at the same time attempting to offer drug and alcohol treatment options, as well as remedial social and vocational skills, to state parolees.

Scott’s dad would be very proud of him.

Men and women of law enforcement have the toughest job I know. Please pray for all those who put their lives on the line for us.

James A. Commins Jr.

Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole

Harrisburg Deputy District Director (retired)

Lititz