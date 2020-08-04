U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon who passed away July 17, was rightly deemed the “conscience of the Congress.” Lewis was the lead sponsor of the Religious Freedom Peace Tax Fund legislation in the U.S. Congress.

What a tribute it would be to his legacy if the government were to enact the Religious Freedom Peace Tax Fund Act that he championed. House Resolution 4169 would protect the First Amendment rights of U.S. citizens who have deeply held religious, moral and ethical beliefs against the use of their federal income taxes for military purposes. The bill would create the Religious Freedom Peace Tax Fund, which would be allocated annually to any nonmilitary appropriation, such as public health to help alleviate the current coronavirus pandemic. Ask your member of Congress to co-sponsor this bill.

Incredibly, the U.S. Congress just passed a record-breaking $740 billion military budget for 2021. While American citizens are suffering from the coronavirus and an economic meltdown, Congressman Lloyd Smucker as well U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey regrettably voted for these excessive military expenditures supposedly to “keep America safe.” Instead of investing in the Pentagon, taxpayer dollars should be spent on health care, housing and education. That would be a great way to honor the memory of John Lewis.

Harold A. Penner

Akron