There can be no doubt that Leon “Buddy” Glover touched thousands of lives in the Lancaster community and beyond. Buddy “walked the talk.” He lived as an example to others by encouraging, sharing, consoling, educating, caring and loving them.

One could not be in Buddy’s presence without feeling special, and you just had to smile when you saw that grin come across his face. He chose to put others first and demonstrated that throughout his life, especially when it came to his family, students and friends.

I will miss sharing Penn State stories with him, because upon almost every occasion when we would meet one another, he was always asking me about Penn State football.

It seems to me that a great tribute to Buddy’s life could be made by renaming the former Edward Hand Middle School after Buddy Glover. The School District of Lancaster school board can bestow a great honor in the memory of Buddy Glover by putting his name on the school.

Buddy lost an opportunity to become the superintendent of School District of Lancaster by a single vote. We must not lose another opportunity to support, honor and remember him. My fervent hope is that this time, there will be a unanimous vote to announce the Buddy Glover Middle School!

Glenn Ebersole

Lancaster Township