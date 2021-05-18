This Saturday, May 22, will be National Maritime Day in the U.S., and Monday, May 31, will be Memorial Day.

On March 14, 2020, President Donald Trump signed legislation authorizing the Congressional Gold Medal for American merchant mariners “whose honorable deeds were critical to U.S. and Allied objectives and ultimate success in World War II,” as a news release of the American Maritime Partnership explained. “The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. Congress.”

It is expected that the medal will be presented at a convention in Baltimore in September. As local World War II merchant mariners veterans, we will be present at the convention to receive this honor. It is estimated that there are fewer than a thousand WWII merchant mariners, nationwide, alive today. Most are well into their 90s. Please honor all veterans every day and especially on days set aside to honor them.

Thank you and remember: Freedom was not free.

Bill Balabanow and Bill Kelley

Manheim Township