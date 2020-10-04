“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Those words were written by our Christian founders with the explicit, intrinsic baseline that all Americans have the inalienable right to believe, worship, practice, live by and die by their faith of choice.

This is not some unspoken code or gentlemen’s agreement. It was literally written into the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution 229 years ago, in 1791.

So when we see our fellow Christian Americans — the extremist, dogmatic zealots of the lot — screaming to exact laws that uphold an establishment of their own preferred religion (in spite of it being constitutionally contradictory), patriotic, Constitution-revering Americans push back.

Not because we are not Christian. Not because we are daft or uncollaborative. But because we honor that not all Americans are Christian and not all Americans should be beholden to Christian values.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It has long been unconstitutional to enforce laws based on religious bias. So might I suggest that before you scream at your elected officials to uphold Christian values and before our U.S. senators fill the still-warm Supreme Court seat of Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a judge seemingly groomed with a promise to push for laws that unconstitutionally make manifest the “Kingdom of God,” you first ask yourself, “Whose God? Does this vision apply to all Americans, unconditionally?”

If not, let’s start by acknowledging and upholding our established, yet daily-violated, baseline of basic human rights and values and focus on improving those.

Emily Fritz

Lancaster