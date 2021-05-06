As a retired ambassador and officer in the U.S. Foreign Service, I was honored and proud to serve in American diplomatic posts in eight countries over my 30 years of service. I write this in advance of Foreign Service Day on Friday, a day designated by Congress to honor our active duty and retired members of the foreign service.

U.S. diplomats form America’s first line of defense abroad, serving in over 200 foreign posts. The past year brought new serious challenges to U.S. national interests abroad. Members of our foreign service have remained on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, working to bring more than 100,000 Americans home safely while continuing to protect and serve America’s national security, economic and other interests abroad.

However, we must strengthen our foreign service. Our diplomats are overstretched, and our embassies and consulates are understaffed. China has eclipsed us with more diplomatic outposts and overseas diplomatic personnel.

This year has demonstrated the need for increased international engagement and the importance of U.S. global leadership. America’s diplomats are an essential bulwark to advance and protect our broad national interests abroad. Let’s make sure they have the necessary personnel and resources to meet the needs of the American people.

Kent M. Wiedemann

Ambassador, retired

Warwick Township