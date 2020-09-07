Honesty is alive and well (letter) Sep 7, 2020 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print I want to say thank you to the proud American who picked up my wallet in the Giant parking lot in Elizabethtown. Honesty and integrity are alive and well in Elizabethtown. Dan MikanowiczMount Joy Township Today's Top Stories Lancaster County tourism this fall: good plans & plenty of unknowns 53 min ago Weekend Reads: Ivanka Trump made her way to Lancaster County during campaign visit to Pa.; fabled Chameleon Club announced relocation plans 53 min ago Our Town Brewery opening Sept. 10 in downtown Lancaster 53 min ago Part of State Road in East Hempfield Township to close sooner than expected near Penn State Health hospital construction site 53 min ago Pathways Institute for Lifelong Learning opens registration for fall courses 53 min ago Rides with Thomas the Train and Mavis return to Strasburg Rail Road this week 53 min ago Lancaster County running calendar: fall 2020 races and walks, updated with cancellations and virtual events 53 min ago Prepping for upcoming scrimmages, plus news, notables: 3 L-L League football facts for Sept. 7 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Wallet Honesty Thank You