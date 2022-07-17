It seems the “Lancaster Watchdog” article in the June 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Neighborhood rules vex eco-minded couple”) missed on providing a more balanced perspective by only interviewing the couple “vexed” by neighborhood rules.

What about others in that neighborhood (and others like it), especially those who, as indirectly noted, share a different view?

The couple comments that “in an ideal world” they would have their way, but they appear not to recognize that their “ideal world” may not be the same as that of others.

They indicate that it is “hard for us to understand what they see,” but do their neighbors feel the same way? How does a homeowners association board address such differences? The documents of the association, signed by all who purchased in the development, provide direction. If a homeowner won’t abide by those rules, then don’t buy in that development. Others choose to do so because those same rules help give them an assurance of oversight and consistency. This allows the homeowners association to do its job and helps to guard property values.

The vexed couple must realize that certain “property rights” are surrendered when signing documents. Due diligence prior to signing may be more important now than ever — buyer beware.

Brad Hoopes

West Hempfield Township