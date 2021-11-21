The writer of the letter about renewable energy (“Pennsylvania needs solar access law,” Nov. 7) is to be commended even if the argument for a solar access law is, in my view, misguided by a passion for the same.

Homeowners in an association do not have their “rights come second to the whims of boards and policies,” as argued. Association homeowners, by signing documents at closing, agree to subject themselves to the rules and regulations of said association.

If a homeowner does not like those restrictions, then they simply should not buy there. It is their right to choose — either don’t buy, or buy and subject oneself to said declarations. Don’t complain about it because you don’t like that to which you agreed.

Homeowner associations are designed to protect the interests of the neighborhood as a whole and not to cater to the desires of a vocal few — even if those individual desires prove commendable.

Further misguided, in my view, is the letter writer’s proclamation that Pennsylvania Senate Bill 826 will “curtail an association’s rights” and “remove an association’s jurisdiction” in such matters.

Title 68 (which SB 826 would only amend to a small degree, with new definitions) and other statutes would continue to support an association’s ability to make decisions on what is (and is not) allowed within the community they serve.

I believe that SB 826 is poorly designed and not worthy of support. Instead, homeowners like the letter writer and homeowner associations should look for alternatives (solar shingles?) that benefit the whole neighborhood and accomplish similar “diverse energy portfolio” objectives.

Brad Hoopes

West Hempfield Township