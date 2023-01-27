Edna Amaro, who has lived in Lancaster city for more than 50 years, is a victim of inadequate planning for city housing for low-income residents (“A housing crisis seen up close,” Jan. 25 Lancaster Watchdog).

This problem didn’t just pop up this year for one resident! I believe that the people who have been placed in similar situations are due accountability going back at least 10 years!

This is 2023, and I believe that homelessness is at its worst.

Amaro was contemplating suicide because of her situation, according to the article. It’s time for officials to be more intentional in being there to help city residents.

A major problem exists when the newspaper must provide information about the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline as part of the “Get Help” section in an article about homelessness!

Colleen Jacobsen

East Hempfield Township

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.