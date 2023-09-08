Homelessness is a complex problem that was addressed in the Sept. 4 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Balancing safety and respect.” In discussing what laws to enforce, Jennifer Frank, an associate professor in Millersville University’s School of Social Work, is quoted as saying, “If people are urinating in public, but they don’t have another alternative, I guess that’s a crime, but it’s not hurting anybody.”

While I understand that we can’t arrest or enforce our way out of homelessness, the conduct of some of the congregants in the 100 block of North Queen Street is hurting somebody — the public.

Workers on the first floor at the Lancaster County Government Center have resorted to using deodorizing devices to mask the smell of urine in their office. Children participating in visitation through the Lancaster County Children & Youth Agency office have been prevented from using Binns Park because of conduct that includes public urination, defecation, fornication and illegal drug use and commerce.

County employees whose wages are paid with tax dollars have been tasked with daily cleaning of the exterior of the government center, continually removing human waste and drug detritus.

Visitors can no longer use the convenient entrance from the Prince Street garage to the government center, which has been secured as a result of property damage and public urination. LNP | LancasterOnline reported that restricting public access to the restrooms in Ewell Plaza was considered in May due to vandalism and illegal activity.

Anyone who has frequented the Lancaster County Government Center will appreciate that public urination, defecation, fornication and drug use are not victimless crimes.

Christina Hausner

Former Lancaster County solicitor

East Hempfield Township