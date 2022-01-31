On a recent evening, my husband and I attended a show at Fulton Theatre. As we were walking back to the parking garage at Prince and Orange streets, we saw an elderly man bedding down for the night in the doorway of a building across from the Fulton. Along the sidewalk beside the garage on Orange Street, there must have been six or seven, mostly elderly, homeless men and women. They were huddled against the railing, trying to stay warm, as the temperature was in the low 20s.

Why were these people not in a shelter? Even if they didn’t want to go to a shelter, how could they be allowed to suffer in the cold like that, without at least someone giving out sleeping bags, blankets and warm food or drinks? If I had known we would encounter these poor souls, I would have brought them something myself. It was frustrating only to pray for them.

I am appalled that human suffering like this would be allowed (or ignored?) in a city such as Lancaster. I used to see this kind of thing all the time when I lived in Manhattan in the 1980s. But New York City has a reputation for being heartless and uncaring. Lancaster doesn’t — or shouldn’t. I’ve also written the mayor’s office to inquire why homeless people on the street in subfreezing temperatures seem to be overlooked.

Lord have mercy!

Rev. Nina George-Hacker

Cornwall