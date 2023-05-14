In the broad sense, I think about home rule as just one step toward easing homelessness.

Rents go up and up over the years, largely because property taxes are the way to increase city revenues. (This has been my experience, as I look often at potentially moving back into the city.)

In turn, people who live near the poverty level see their rents — or the costs of maintenance and ownership — go up and up, until the cost of shelter becomes much greater than the standard 30% of personal income.

We can see this struggle playing out on our downtown streets. Not only with homeless people, but with those who live and work there and are on the margin — struggling to pay for or improve housing that they own or rent.

The potential home rule charter is about many things. But, at its heart, it is about helping our city leaders find multiple and creative ways to generate revenue from more than a single source.

Roberta Strickler

Manheim Township