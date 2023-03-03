I am writing this letter to commend the vision of Lancaster Mayor Sorace and to support her initiative to educate voters and have them vote on approving the creation of a home rule study commission in the May primary election.

As the former executive director of the Local Government and Urban Affairs committees for the Pennsylvania Legislature, I have worked professionally with the Home Rule Act for over 25 years and have seen its success in municipalities all over Pennsylvania.

The problem is that when city residents and taxpayers moved to new affordable homes in the suburbs outside of Pennsylvania’s cities (including Lancaster city) in the 1950s and 1960s, jobs and businesses located in the cities moved out to the suburbs, too, to be nearer to their employees and customers.

Unfortunately, this mass exodus took the tax base that the residents, businesses and industries located in the cities provided to pay those cities’ bills.

Since then, Pennsylvania’s cities have struggled to pay for increasing expenditures, without any increase in some tax revenues available to do so. Cities like Lancaster have been well-managed, but even that has failed to provide the needed increased revenues to meet rising costs without unreasonable property tax increases.

The state Legislature’s failure to pass local government tax reform or tax-base-sharing among cities and the municipalities surrounding them has created an untenable situation for cities like Lancaster.

Adopting a home rule charter for Lancaster city could change all that. Vote “yes” on home rule!

Jeri Stumpf

Providence Township