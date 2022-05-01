April 24 marked the 25th year that the New York Museum of Jewish Heritage has memorialized the Holocaust in Europe. Why is a day of remembrance so important? Because we remember the 6 million Jewish people who were killed, including about 1.5 million children, during those unspeakable events. And the 5 million other “undesirables” in Europe who were rounded up and subjected to similar atrocities. All of these acts were carried out by ordinary people.

But it also reminds us of the hate- and fear-driven American imprisonment of our own Japanese American citizens living near the West Coast during World War II. They were squeezed into tiny quarters and surrounded by barbed wire in the United States — because of their Japanese heritage, their differences in appearance and speech.

It further reminds us that around the world today vicious atrocities abound, such as the treatment of Uyghurs in China and Rohingya in Myanmar. Do we dare overlook the tragedies — the human-against-human brutality — we not only witnessed but supported? We also have been active participants in these tragedies — in Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

We are conscientious in protecting our children’s health with advice, vaccines and preventive and therapeutic medications. What about the need to protect them from war?

So now I weep openly: If I had to make the decision to send U.S. military members to war, whose children would go first? Older folks make the choices, younger folks lose their lives.

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township