As the last person to run the American Diabetes Association office when it was in Lancaster, I was extremely disappointed to read that Congressman Lloyd Smucker chose to vote against capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month for those who are on Medicare.

The legislation still passed and was signed into law, and it could affect thousands of diabetics living in Lancaster County.

In 2020, more than 11% of the population in Pennsylvania was reportedly diagnosed with diabetes. Many diabetics cannot afford the high cost of insulin. When diabetes is not treated appropriately, it can lead to several chronic and serious health issues that could result in death.

In 1923, the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to Frederick Grant Banting and John James Rickard Macleod for their discovery of insulin. When the patent for insulin was sold to the University of Toronto for $1, Banting reportedly said, “Insulin belongs to the world, not to me.”

Although Banting wanted all diabetics to have access to insulin, the cost of insulin is now very high. I currently pay a base price of $250 per vial of insulin, which lasts approximately two weeks. This would total $6,500 annually and be an impossible expense for those without prescription coverage and on a fixed income.

In the midterm elections, I will be supporting Bob Hollister for Congress because he supports capping the cost of insulin for all diabetics.

Brad Hepfer

Manor Township