On Aug. 4, LNP | LancasterOnline published an article about Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s attempt to overturn the $5,000 fine he received for bypassing U.S. House of Representatives security.

It seems that Smucker’s argument was that other people had done it and gotten away with it, so he should also get away with it.

His other reason was that waiting to go through security would make him late for roll call votes.

We all know that going through security can be a pain in the neck. However, we do it in order to keep everyone safe. We expect our representatives to be upright citizens, but it appears that Smucker thinks rules should not apply to him. This is disappointing.

In November, we have the opportunity to vote for a person who I believe represents our values. I was recently at a “meet and greet” gathering for Bob Hollister, who is running for Congress as the Democratic candidate against Smucker.

I appreciated the things Hollister had to say. He has some great ideas, and I believe he would work hard to implement them. Not only that, but he took the time to ask questions of the group and even made notes of the suggestions.

We need someone in Congress who will really work for us. If you have not had the opportunity to meet Hollister, I suggest that you check out his website (hollisterforcongress.com).

Shirley Park

Akron